Dallas Cowboys rank higher than expected on NFL misery index

After going 7-9-1 in the first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the tone around the Dallas Cowboys felt rather bleak.

After they decided to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, there's been a slight rise of cautious hope among the fan base. The list of candidates interviewed has continued to raise that hope, since Jerry Jones appears to be conducting a legitimate search this time.

It's not just fans who feel like the future outlook isn't bad, either. The Athletic's Saad Yousuf created a "Misery Index" that ranks all 18 non-playoff teams based on how well their 2025 season went, coupled with their outlook for the future. The Cowboys came in with just four teams in better shape, and only the Detroit Lions had a higher positivity score in the NFC.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas earned a 4-of-10 for this season, but a 6-of-10 for the future. The main reason for the positive outlook is the performance of Dak Prescott, although Yousuf does say there could be concerns with a George Pickens extension.

"The good news is that Dak Prescott showed that when he’s healthy, he’s capable of playing at an MVP level. The bad news is he did that for a large chunk of 2025, and the Cowboys were still eliminated from the playoffs with a few weeks left to play," Yousuf wrote.

"The defensive coordinator hire will get all the buzz, but they need to upgrade their personnel on that side, too. Offensively, the George Pickens extension will be under the spotlight, and he has the same agent as Micah Parsons, so get your popcorn ready.'

Defense will be the key to success in 2026 and beyond for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While Prescott is the one who gets the attention, the defense is what will make or break Dallas.

As we saw in 2025, even if Prescott and the offense are playing elite football, surrendering 30 points per game will lead to failure. That's why their chances of turning things around will hinge heavily on their decisions with the defensive coordinator, as well as their roster moves on that side of the ball this offseason.

