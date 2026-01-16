5 under-the-radar draft prospects Cowboys should watch in CFP championship

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Monday, January 19, as Indiana and Miami will face off for the title. Like every other franchise, the Dallas Cowboys will be paying attention to see how prospects for the 2026 NFL draft perform during a high-pressure game.

While there are plenty of huge stars that will be featured, like Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., the Cowboys also need to pay attention to some of the under-the-radar prospects.

Dallas will have an interesting draft with two picks in Round 1, but then none until the fourth round. Of course, they could always look to add more picks by dropping down. That might not be a bad idea given some of their needs, which these five prospects could fill.

Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas is desperate for playmakers in the secondary, and that's exactly what Jakobe Thomas is. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Thomas has 70 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and five interceptions entering the championship game.

Makin' plays all over 💪



Laying the boom, forcing fumbles, or picking off passes — Jakobe Thomas was everywhere in 2025.



Catch Thomas' best plays before the Canes' face Texas A&M Saturday in the @CFBPlayoff.@CanesFootball | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes | #ItsAllAboutTheU pic.twitter.com/d4Psbmc2q5 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) December 18, 2025

Thomas constantly finds himself around the ball and is a hard-hitter known for setting the tone. As a bonus, the fifth-year safety is dangerous as a blitzer as well.

Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Carter Smith celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Terence Steele was once seen as a promising right tackle, but he's now a potential cap casualty who hasn't been the same since suffering a torn ACL in 2022. That's why offensive tackle could be a surprising direction for Dallas to target in the NFL draft.

One player to watch is Indiana left tackle Carter Smith. He allowed zero sacks this season and has been phenomenal at keeping Fernando Mendoza free of pressure. His lack of length will lead to suggestions that he should move to guard, but the Cowboys should focus on whether he can be their answer at tackle.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. is expected to be long gone by the time the Cowboys make their first selection, but he's not the only Miami defensive end who can get after the quarterback. Across from Bain is the 6-foot-2, 272-pound Akheem Mesidor, who led the team with 10.5 sacks.

Not seen as a first-round pick, Mesidor could be a potential target in the second round should the Cowboys decide to trade back and stockpile picks. He's an older prospect with injury concerns, but if he can stay healthy, he would be a valuable piece of the defensive rebuild.

Louis Moore, S, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore reacts after an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With Donovan Wilson headed for free agency and Malik Hooker a potential cap casualty, the Cowboys might need multiple safeties. In this game, there will be two worth keeping an eye on.

In addition to Jakobe Thomas in Miami, Dallas should be scouting Indiana's Louis Moore. He's an older prospect who will be 25 years old when the draft happens, which will turn some teams off, but he could be an instant impact player.

Moore is another versatile safety who racked up 81 tackles and six picks for a stingy Hoosiers defense.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers WR Omar Cooper Jr. celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The wide receiver position was stacked in 2025 for the Cowboys with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens leading the way. They also saw Ryan Flournoy take a step forward in his development. Assuming they keep Pickens, who is a free agent, this won't be a major need. That doesn't mean the Cowboys shouldn't keep an eye on wideouts.

Listed at 6-foot-0 and 204 pounds, Cooper is built like a running back and plays like one after making the catch. He broke out this season with 64 catches for 866 yards and 13 touchdowns, emerging as the top pass-catcher for the Hoosiers.

Whether a replacement for Pickens or another weapon to help Dak Prescott, Cooper is someone who needs to be on the radar.

