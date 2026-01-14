Ravens owner takes playful jab at Jerry Jones' Cowboys Super Bowl drought
The Dallas Cowboys are still searching for their first Super Bowl since the 1995 season, a wait that has been a painfully long one for fans of America's Team.
Dallas has had a few memorable seasons here and there, but even reaching the NFC Championship has felt impossible.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been at the helm through it all, unable to get the team back to the glory it once knew.
But as the Baltimore Ravens search for a new head coach for the first time in nearly 20 years, team owner Steve Bisciotti is making it clear: he doesn't want to be in the position Jones and the Cowboys currently find themselves in.
Ravens Owner Not Envious of Jerry Jones' Current Position
While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bisciotti, 65, said that he doesn't want to be in Jones' position a decade for now where he is still desperate to win another Super Bowl.
Jones is currently 83 and was over a decade younger than Bisciotti currently is the last time the Cowboys won it all. Bisciotti said he will likely step down from his role with the Ravens about 10 years from now.
“When I see Jerry talking about what part of his anatomy he’d give up for a Super Bowl at 83 years old, I don’t want to be there," Bisciotti said.
Fortunately for Bisciotti, he's been able to watch his Ravens win two Super Bowls since the last time the Cowboys did.
And based on how the 2025 season went in Dallas, it might still be awhile until Dallas finds itself back in championship contention.
