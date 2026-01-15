Cowboys' 2026 mock draft lands national champ LB, DB with 'Honey Badger' aura

The Dallas Cowboys' offseason is officially underway, beginning with an extension search for a new defensive coordinator. Once a new defensive coordinator is hired, the team will look to revamp its roster through NFL free agency and the NFL draft.

When the team hires a new defensive coordinator, we will get a better idea of what players would be a good schematic fit for the team.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic dropped his latest 2026 mock draft following the news that Oregon star Dante Moore would be returning to school.

MORE: Cowboys named top landing spot for versatile running back in free agency

While it caused a shakeup at the top of the draft, the Cowboys' plans remain the same with a strong focus on defense.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell celebrates a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After addressing the team's major need at linebacker, the Cowboys look to the secondary. There's a common theme with the Cowboys' first-round picks, with both defenders coming from an NFL bloodline.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Cowboys’ salary cap challenges, solutions

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Styles helped the Buckeyes win a national championship in 2024, and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles.

"The last time the Cowboys had multiple top-20 picks, in 2005, they went with two defenders (Demarcus Ware and Marcus Spears). That is the expected approach for Dallas in the upcoming draft, too," Brugler wrote.

"At 6 feet 4 and 240 pounds with 4.5 speed, Styles is a freak of nature. He doesn’t miss tackles, and his read-react skills get better with every game."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

MORE: Best fit identified for Cowboys in defensive coordinator search

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell stands with head coach Dabo Swinney after losing to the Syracuse Orange | GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ

Like Styles, Terrell comes with an NFL pedigree and fills a major need in the defensive backfield thanks to his versatility. After releasing Trevon Diggs before the end of the season, the Cowboys desperately need to add talent in the secondary.

"Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, doesn’t have elite size — and it shows at times versus bigger targets. But he does have NFL-level athleticism and competes like a linebacker," Brugler wrote.

"Over the last two seasons, Terrell has combined for 25 passes defended and eight forced fumbles. He has a 'Honey Badger' aura to him."

During his junior campaign, Terrell recorded 48 tackles, a career-high 4.5 tackles for a loss, career-high three sacks, nine passes defensed, and a career-high five forced fumbles.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings