Cowboys taking rare approach in DC search, could make franchise history
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are casting a wide net in the team's search for a new defensive coordinator, and they're exploring some unconventional candidates considering the franchise's past.
Dallas has scheduled interviews with nine candidates, with only four having previous experience as a defensive coordinator.
Out of the candidates, eight are younger than 45 years old, with three candidates under age 40.
The Cowboys' most recent defensive coordinators have been 67 (Mike Zimmer), 55 (Matt Eberflus), and 53 (Dan Quinn). It's refreshing to see the team bringing in some new blood that adds youth to the coaching staff.
As pointed out by Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan, "the Cowboys haven't hired a defensive coordinator under 40 since Dave Wannstedt in 1989." One candidate for the job is Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who would become the youngest man to hold the position in franchise history at 33.
Before beginning his coaching career as a defensive analyst for the Ravens in 2017, Orr played three seasons for the team.
He had a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an outside linebackers coach before returning to Baltimore to serve as inside linebackers coach. Orr was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2024 and now has an opportunity to land a new gig after Jim Harbaugh and the Ravens parted ways.
A closer look at the nine candidates who have interviewed for the Cowboys' job or have scheduled interviews can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator candidates
- Zach Orr, 33, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator
- Christian Parker, 34, Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach
- DeMarcus Covington, 36, Green Bay Packers defensive line coach and run game coordinator
- Charlie Bullen, 41, New York Giants interim defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach
- Jim Leonhard, 43, Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach
- Jonathan Gannon, 43, former Arizona Cardinals head coach
- Ephraim Banda, 44, Cleveland Browns safeties coach
- Aaron Whitecotton, 44, Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach
- Daronte Jones, 47, Minnesota Vikings defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach
