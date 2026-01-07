Jerry Jones drops Donald Trump joke discussing Cowboys' DC search

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to start the NFL offseason, they will immediately need to conduct a search for the team's next defensive coordinator after firing Matt Eberflus.

On Wednesday, January 7, the team held it's official exit press conference, discussing the future of the team with the media.

When speaking on the team's approach to finding its new defensive coordinator and whether head coach Brian Schottenheimer will have a say in who lands the job, owner and general manager Jerry Jones dropped a reference to President Donald Trump.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys named candidates for 3 star defensive coordinator options

Jones joked, "I'm running Venezuela," which drew laughs from Schottenheimer and the media. Jones was indicating that he will once again be heavily involved in the coaching search.

Jerry Jones just referenced Venezuela was asked who’s hiring the new Cowboys defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/NjUml3hAW0 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 7, 2026

Jones also insisted that Schottenheimer had a role in Eberflus being named defensive coordinator for the 2025-26 season, and that it was not his sole decision.

As for whether head coaching experience will be required to land the job, which has been the case for the team's defensive coordinators since 2014, Jones did not rule out hiring a man who is a first-time coordinator.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

"Jerry Jones said having head coach experience is not a requirement for the next defensive coordinator, and the Cowboys could look at a first-time coordinator as well," Todd Archer of ESPN shared on X.

Early names that have been floated for the defensive coordinator opening are Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon, and Raheem Morris. Flores is currently the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, while Gannon and Morris have been fired as head coaches of the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams. | Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately goes with it's hire, but it is important to set the tone for the future of the franchise that the team can find the right man for the job.

Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Post-season 2026 Cowboys mock draft lands 'unblockable' EDGE, champion LB

Cowboys' 2026 strength of schedule opens door for bounceback campaign

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates