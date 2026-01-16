Dallas Cowboys' Jim Leonhard dream could be spoiled by division rival

The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new defensive coordinator has been ramping up, with nine interviews scheduled or completed over the past week. Throughout phase one of the team's search, a favorite emerged.

There have been several reports that Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard is near the top of Dallas' list.

However, because the Broncos are still in the NFL playoffs, the Cowboys must wait for any in-person interviews, which EVP Stephen Jones said will be coming during phase two of the process.

Unfortunately, there may be a roadblock for Dallas' dream scenario, and it comes from within the NFC East. The New York Giants are expected to hire former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who has some connections to Leonhard.

During Harbaugh's first season as an NFL head coach for the Ravens, Leonhard was a standout safety for the team. The crew at 105.3 The Fan took a closer look at the situation.

If the Cowboys were to miss out on their top target to a division rival, it would be a massive gut punch for the team. Dallas has taken the right steps early in the defensive coordinator search, so losing a bidding war with the Giants and facing Leonhard for the next few years would irk the fan base.

If Jerry Jones and company truly want to target Leonhard, they better be willing to open the checkbook.

Before joining the Broncos as defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator in 2024, Leonhard served as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Wisconsin, and had a brief stint as interim head coach. Leonhard also served as a senior football analyst at Illinois before making the jump to the NFL coaching ranks.

Let's hope that the team continues to be aggressive in its search and the dream scenario isn't spoiled.

