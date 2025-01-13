Cris Collinsworth Comically Dismissed Bleeding Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got hit hard right as he stepped out of bounds on a key third-down scramble in the second quarter of Sunday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The contact looked a lot more egregious in real-time than replays later showed. As a result of the high-intensity play that sent Daniels floating through the air, the Commanders rookie quarterback sustained a significant cut to his right cheek.
NBC's cameras caught a close-up look at the cut when Daniels took his helmet off while walking to the sideline.
This is something no Washington fan wants to see. It's not good when the face of the franchise is bleeding from the face.
No big reason to worry Commanders fans, as a subsequent sideline report from Melissa Stark made clear that Daniels had been cleaned up and ready to play. But after Stark’s report, color commentator Cris Collinsworth jumped in to jokingly protest the update.
"Oh, come on," he laughed. "We wouldn't even show that if it was anybody but a quarterback. There wouldn't be a cut man on the sidelines working on him and it would just be 'you look great.'"
Solid work by Collinsworth. Once a receiver always a receiver.