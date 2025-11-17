Cris Collinsworth Rips 'Terrible' Late Pass Interference Call That Ended 'SNF'
The Philadelphia Eagles broke Jared Goff for 60 minutes and turned one of the more reliably explosive offensive attacks in the NFL into a complete disaster on Sunday Night Football. They should have been comfortably ahead of the Detroit Lions and able to fall on the ball to melt clock once the two-minute warning came around but were somehow only up 16-9 on the scoreboard—thanks to a perhaps equally impressive performance by Dan Campbell's defense.
A third-and-3 to seal the game became a third-and-8 after an Eagles false start, and Nick Siranni dialed up a play for A.J. Brown. Jalen Hurts's pass attempt to his ball-hungry wide receiver sailed high while fill-in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin played excellent coverage.
Lions fans thought, somehow, they'd be getting the ball back with a chance to tie or win the game in the final minute were stunned when a flag for pass interference came flying in. Heck, everyone was stunned.
Even Cris Collinsworth, who is not one to give it to officials on the broadcast.
"Oh, come on. Come on! That is terrible," Collinsworth said as NBC went to a replay. "That is an absolutely terrible call, and it's going to decide this football game.
"If anything, it's an offensive push. ... You want to call a foul, it's an offensive foul. Wow."
The controversial call allowed the Eagles to melt what was left of the game clock and move to 8-2 on the year, tying the Los Angeles Rams for best mark in the NFC. The call also sealed Detroit's fate in moving to 6-4, which is now behind both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.
There's not much to say about a call like this. Detroit has a right to be frustrated but under no circumstances did they deserve to still be in the game, let alone win it, considering what terrors befell Goff all night. It is a bummer for neutral observers that any chance of drama in the final seconds was stolen away. Although odds are the Lions would have gone four-and-out for yet another time.