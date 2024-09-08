SI

Dak Prescott, Cowboys Agree to Record Contract Extension Before Sunday's Opener

The QB is now the highest paid player in the NFL.

Andy Nesbitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a four-year, $240 million contract extension just hours before Sunday's season opner against the Cleveland Browns, per a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Prescott, who is in his ninth year with the Cowboys, the highest paid player in NFL history. The move is a big one as Dallas now has its star quarterback locked for many years to come.

Schefter reported that $231 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Here's how Prescott's deal stacks up with other QBs:

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL