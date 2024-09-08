Dak Prescott, Cowboys Agree to Record Contract Extension Before Sunday's Opener

A new leader: Highest paid QBs in the NFL on a per-year basis:



🏈Dak Prescott: $60M

🏈Joe Burrow: $55M

🏈Jordan Love: $55M

🏈Trevor Lawrence: $55M

🏈Tua Tagovailoa: $53.1M

🏈Jared Goff: $53M

🏈Justin Herbert: $52.5M

🏈Lamar Jackson: $52M

🏈Jalen Hurts: $51M