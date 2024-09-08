Dak Prescott, Cowboys Agree to Record Contract Extension Before Sunday's Opener
The QB is now the highest paid player in the NFL.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a four-year, $240 million contract extension just hours before Sunday's season opner against the Cleveland Browns, per a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The deal makes Prescott, who is in his ninth year with the Cowboys, the highest paid player in NFL history. The move is a big one as Dallas now has its star quarterback locked for many years to come.
Schefter reported that $231 million of the deal is guaranteed.
Here's how Prescott's deal stacks up with other QBs:
