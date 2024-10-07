Dak Prescott Finds Jalen Tolbert for Game-Winning TD After Wild Goal Line Sequence
The Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, though it was anything but pretty.
Trailing 17–13 on their final offensive possession, Dak Prescott marched the Cowboys down the field and capped the drive off with a game-winning touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert on fourth-and-goal.
That doesn't tell the full story, however.
Just moments before Prescott's game-clinching pass, he had to drop to all fours and dive onto a loose ball after Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts spectacularly forced a fumble on the one-yard line. Roberts dove over the offensive line, channeling his inner Troy Polamalu, to pop the ball loose from Rico Dowdle's grasp.
Prescott put his body on the line to secure the football after Roberts's defensive heroics blew up the play.
Dallas then failed to convert on third-and-goal, before Prescott found Tolbert in the front corner of the end zone on fourth down. Tolbert had been shaken up on the previous play and nearly had to be substituted out, if not for both teams taking timeouts ahead of the fourth down attempt.
For a weather-delayed game that lacked luster throughout most of the night, the finale certainly had fans on the edge of their seats, as the Cowboys edged out a 20–17 victory on primetime.