Dak Prescott Had Powerful Message to Cowboys' Backups Before Win vs. Jets
With offensive linemen Cooper Beebe, Tyler Guyton, Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith out for the Cowboys' game against the Jets, Dallas turned to four of their backups on Sunday.
The backups shined filling in for the Cowboys. Yes, they were facing the Jets, the lone team without a win this season, but they allowed just one sack and helped the rushing game put up 180 yards on the ground.
Prior to the game, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, providing him with an encouraging message before he saw the field.
"I had a conversation with the young lineman earlier in the week about how I became a starter," Prescott told reporters on Sunday. "If there’s ever a guy that’s going to believe in somebody having to step up to the plate, when their number's called and people don’t think they’re ready, it’s going to be me. To me it's about encouraging those guys and motivating those guys to understand that you’re meant to be here. You're here for a purpose, you're here for a reason."
Before Prescott became the Cowboys' franchise quarterback and the highest-paid player in the NFL, he was a fourth-round pick drafted to back up Tony Romo. After preseason injuries to Romo and then backup Kellen Moore (now the Saints head coach), the third-string rookie immediately became the starter for America's team in 2016. He lived up to the challenge, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and becoming the team's long-term starter.
Now, it's Prescott's turn to extend the same confidence in his young, less experienced offensive linemen.
"I've got so much confidence in those guys," Prescott said. "It grows with each play and each moment when I see how much pride they take in their jobs. You've got a young Nate Thomas coming up to me after the game, saying that he can do better and he will do better. It's like, 'Dude, I know you will. I know you will.' That's as rewarding as this win is, because you got guys who care about this as much as you do and want to be the best absolutely every play."
It's a testament to the Cowboys' backup offensive linemen and the leadership of Prescott that they played so well and helped Dallas earn their second win of the season.
The Cowboys take on the Panthers next.