Dak Prescott Surpasses Tony Romo in Cowboys Franchise History With Huge Performance
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys dominated over the Raiders on Monday Night Football, to say the least.
The quarterback recorded one of his best performances of the season, including throwing four touchdowns. It was his 41st career game in which Prescott threw at least three touchdowns, meaning he has officially surpassed Tony Romo on the Cowboys’ all-time list of quarterbacks who have had at least three passing touchdowns in a single game. Prescott now holds the franchise record for the most in team history.
Prescott also holds the record for the most games with at least four passing touchdowns in Cowboys history with 13 games in his career in Dallas. Additionally, the Cowboys noted that Prescott’s 13 four-touchdown pass games are tied for the seventh most in a quarterback’s first 10 seasons in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes holds that record with 18 four-touchdown games.
The quarterback, who is the highest paid NFL player in history, finished the 33-16 win completing 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards, the four touchdowns and zero interceptions.