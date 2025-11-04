Dak Prescott Had Three-Word Message About Cowboys' Trade for Quinnen Williams
The Cowboys addressed some of their glaring needs on the defensive side of the ball at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, agreeing to a pair of trades in order to acquire some veteran defensemen.
After bringing in linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals, Jerry Jones & Co. were able to swing a deal with the Jets to acquire standout defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. That move received rave reviews from quarterback Dak Prescott, who was ecstatic about the trade.
“I’m f---ing pumped,” Prescott said later Tuesday, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Last week, Prescott welcomed the idea of Dallas bolstering its defense at the trade deadline. Now they’ve gone and done just that, bringing in Williams and Wilson, moves Prescott seemed to be most pleased about.
Williams, 27, has a few seasons left on his contract and will play a major role in improving the Cowboys’ run defense, which has been among the worst in the NFL. PFF grades Williams as the No. 1 run defender among interior defensive linemen, earning a grade of 90.8 across eight games this season. At 3-5-1, Dallas is a longshot to reach the playoffs, but the significant improvements the team made to its defense could help them remain competitive in games.
Williams will have a bit of time to settle down with his new team. The Cowboys are on a bye in Week 10 and don’t take the field again until Monday, Nov. 17 against the Raiders.