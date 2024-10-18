Dallas Cowboys Inspired Cam Newton to Bark More than Most ‘First Take’ Hosts Do
Ex-NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently joined the First Take rotation off of some strong podcasting. The former NFL quarterback was back on the ESPN show on Friday to talk football with Stephen A. Smith, Bart Scott and Shae Cornette. There was a lot of barking.
As Cornette finished her thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys, Newton jumped in and started barking. Then he stopped barking to say, "That's what we need in Dallas!" And then he barked again.
Then he barked again. And then Bart Scott started barking. Finally, he got down to criticizing the Cowboys, who apparently need some dawg.
"When I look at the Dallas Cowboys, the only person that threatens me, if I'm scheming them up, is (wide receiver) CeeDee (Lamb)," Newton explained. "That's not an effective offense right there. So I'm looking at a situation where the Detroit Lions came, saw and conquered and bullied and thumped and wet-willied and wedgied and did all the things that they needed to do. Antagonized. All of the above. Option E. Huh! Ain't nobody mad?"
As Stephen A. Smith asked who he blamed for the Cowboys issues, Newton said, "Circle E. All the above."
And then he barked.
It is almost unbelievable that there is another person on this show who goes by the name Mad Dog.