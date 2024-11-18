Damien Woody: Josh Allen is the Best Quarterback in the NFL
Josh Allen out-dueled Patrick Mahomes on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills got an enormous regular season win over the Kansas City Chiefs to creep closer to the AFC's top seed. It was a game the Bills absolutely had to have for reasons deeper than just the standings, though it won't really mean anything if Kansas City continues its postseason dominance over Buffalo.
But that's a topic for another day. What's important right now is deciding which of the NFL quarterbacks is best and in the wake of the most recent result and today a lot of pundits will feel more comfortable giving that intangible midseaon honor to Allen.
Including Damien Woody, who made the case on Monday morning's Get Up.
"Right now he's the best quarterback," Woody said after acknowledging that there are other good quarterbacks. "He can play whatever way you want to play. If you need him to air it out and throw it all over the yard, Josh Allen can do that. If you want him rumbling and tumbling all over the field, guess what? He can do that."
Woody went on to praise Allen for his care with the football this season, which has not been a strength throughout the quarterback's career.
Tedy Bruschi lightly pushed back, saying that he could insert Patrick Mahomes for everything Woody said about Allen. Then Rex Ryan blew everyone's minds by revealing he likes to say "best player" instead of "best quarterback."
Another Monday full of content, here we go.
In all seriousness, Allen may be the best quarterback and player in the NFL right now. But the thing about right now is that it doesn't matter. There are no meaningful awards handed out before Thanksgiving in the NFL so we'll all have to wait and see what happens, even if there are thousands of hours to program between now and the Super Bowl.