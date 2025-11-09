SI

Dan Campbell Downplays Apparent Change in Lions’ Play-Calling Duties

Campbell looked to be handling things on Sunday.

Brigid Kennedy

Campbell said the decision was just a 'change-up.'
Campbell said the decision was just a 'change-up.' / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Lions seem to have made a significant change on the sidelines, but coach Dan Campbell isn't gonna make it a big deal—at least not yet.

As noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo at the start of the game, it appeared that Campbell had taken over offensive play-calling duties for the Lions in their game against the Commanders on Sunday, a move evidenced by his holding a play sheet and talking into the headset between plays. This decision would track with a purported communication issue between Detroit offensive coordinator John Morton and the players, and Campbell had said previously that his taking over was a possibility, per Garafolo.

Well, the coach eventually confirmed the move while speaking with Fox's Megan Olivi at halftime, but he (unsurprisingly) refrained from fanning any flames while doing so.

Rather, he simply said: "It's just a change-up. We wanted to mix things up."

As to whether this is a permanent swap, we won't know more until Campbell's postgame presser, at which point he still might not commit to anything one way or another.

But one thing is clear—the Lions, who last week lost to the Vikings in a disappointing fashion, look to be firing on all cylinders with 41 points on the board and about one quarter left to play. So something is working.

