Dan Campbell Had Hilarious Reaction To His Coordinators Interviewing for New Jobs
The Detroit Lions could be losing their offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason as Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have taken interviews with multiple teams for their head coaching vacancies.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell does not want to talk about his coordinators leaving. When asked if he's heard updates from their interviews, Campbell hilariously retorted, "Why would I want to know that? You think I want them to leave?"
"I've got an idea of how they're doing," Campbell said, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "I did not run in there and ask if they're leaving yet, I didn't do that."
So far, Johnson has interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars during the Lions' bye week. Glenn has interviewed with the Raiders, Bears, Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and turned down an interview with the Patriots, who have since hired Mike Vrabel.
Both Johnson and Glenn have been integral to the Lions' turnaround and success as one of the best teams in the NFL, thus making them top coaching candidates available.
Johnson has schemed up one of the most innovative and explosive offenses in the NFL, while Glenn leads a stout unit that has been burdened by injuries. With the Lions' bye week now over, both coordinators will turn their attention back to the Lions as they focus on winning the Super Bowl. They begin their postseason by hosting the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders.