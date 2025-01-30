Dan Campbell Hires Former College Head Coach As Passing Game Coordinator
In an effort to rebuild his staff, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is turning to an experienced coach to become his new passing-game coordinator.
The Lions are hiring former Stanford coach David Shaw to that position, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Shaw, 52, spent 2024 as a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos.
The San Diego native is highly regarded for his work with the Cardinal from 2011 to '22. Six of Stanford's seasons under Shaw ended with the team ranked in the final AP top 25, and the Cardinal climbed as high as No. 3 in '11 and 2015.
Shaw is the school's winningest coach by some distance, and remains respected even after Stanford took a substantial dip in his final years.
In the NFL, Shaw has worked in some form or fashion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders (where he worked with new Detroit offensive coordinator John Morton) and Baltimore Ravens.