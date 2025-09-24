Dan Campbell Gives Lions QB Jared Goff Very High Praise After Win Over Ravens
The Lions are coming off a huge 38-30 win over the Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Detroit coach Dan Campbell unsurprisingly is still hyped up about the win, and he gives a lot of the credit to his quarterback Jared Goff. In his eyes, he thinks Goff is the best player at the quarterback position right now. Definitely not the name that NFL fans would first think of when asked this question.
Here's Campbell's reasoning, as he explained on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday.
“There’s a number of things—people have no idea—that he did in that game, that was big time, man,” Campbell said. “I’m talking about high-level quarterback play. High level with the function from the play in the huddle, all of our different audible system that we have that he can get into per play, per look. And then in the moment: crowd noise, everything, critical moments and just some of the little nuances of the position that he did—get everybody set up right, make sure we’re all on point-it was just, I’m telling you the guy is playing at a very high level.
“You talk about running the quarterback position, nobody’s playing it better than him right now.”
Regardless of what NFL fans think about Campbell's comments about Goff, it's always great when a coach can champion their quarterback in this way.
Goff finished Monday's game completing 20 of 28 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. The team's other four touchdowns were all rushing touchdowns, split between David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. We'll see how Goff performs in Week 4 vs. the Browns.