Dan Campbell Shares Vision for Jared Goff's Level of Input on Likely OC Search
For now, Ben Johnson is officially the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. But Dan Campbell is preparing for the worst, admitting on Monday that he's expecting both Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be hired away by head coaching opportunities.
"I would expect to lose both [Johnson and Glenn], but I haven't been told anything," Campbell said Monday in his press conference.
Both coaches took interviews with various teams with coaching vacancies leading up to their divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders.
So, that will leave the Lions to have to retool their coaching staff a bit, backfilling the ever-important roles of the coordinators of two of their three phases.
Speaking about having to find an answer for the absence of Johnson, Campbell was asked how involved he envisions quarterback Jared Goff to be in selecting the new coordinator.
"A lot, a lot. I want his input. To me, that's important," Campbell said. "That's what Ben did a great job of is working, those guys working together. This system was kind of built from the ground up and it was to help him and for him to be a part of.
"He'll have a lot of input. What he says says a lot to me. Now is it going to be the ultimate decision? No, it's not."
The Lions have cracked the code on how the offense works with Goff under center, so it makes sense that, should they need to replace Johnson as expected, he'll have some input to who they go with.