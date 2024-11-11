Dan Campbell Spoke a Lions’ Interception Into Existence During Sideline Interview
The Detroit Lions are facing an uphill battle against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, having dug themselves into a 23–7 hole at halftime.
Detroit’s offense looked out of sync for the first two quarters, partly due to the Texans’ fearsome pass rush. The Lions’ defense has thus far been unable to get any takeaways on C.J. Stroud—until the beginning of the third quarter, when Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke one into existence.
In his sideline interview at the start of the second half, Campbell explained what the Lions had to do to get back into the game.
“We have one error here or there,” Campbell said. “If we cut that out, we’ll be fine. And then we gotta have takeaways. Our defense has to get a couple of takeaways. We’re not going to get it all at one time here, so just one at a time. We’ll do that.”
Toward the end of Campbell’s interview, NBC cameras panned back to the game, where lo and behold, Lions cornerback Carlton Davis picked off Stroud on the very next play.
Eerie stuff.
The Lions have since cut their deficit to 10 and are down 23–13 in the third quarter.