Dan Campbell Takes Blame For Lions Drive-Killing, Half-Ending Clock Disaster
The Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met in Week 2. It was a rematch of last season's divisional playoff round which the Lions won 31-23. During that game, the Bucs scored a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half to make it 10-10 at halftime.
The Lions were in a similar situation in the rematch as they had the ball in the red zone late in the first half, trailing 13-6. The Lions looked poised to come away with points when Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown over the middle to make it 3rd-and-2. The Lions hurried up to the line to spike the ball but were called for having too many men on the field.
The penalty forced the clock to run and end the half. On the way to the locker room, head coach Dan Campbell took responsibility for the poor clock management.
"Listen, 100% on the head coach here, right," said Campbell. "Totally screwed my team. That is mine. We're going for the clock. Clock it. It's not a hurricane. And I made a decision that I shouldn't have made and our team's going to have to overcome it. That's the bottom line."
Big time blame-owning from the Lions coach there.