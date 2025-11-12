Dan Campbell Could Not Be Less Interested in Tush Push Talk Before Game vs. Eagles
Sunday Night Football doesn't get much better than the 6-3 Lions traveling to take on the 7-2 Eagles in a matchup that could very well decide which stadium the NFC championship must go through. There are no shortage of intriguing and spicy storylines from which to pull, but because Philadelphia is involved the tush push must be given its time in the sun.
With Detroit being one of 10 teams that voted against banning the play during the offseason, Campbell was asked for his thoughts on the short-yardage scrum during a radio hit on Wednesday.
And he revealed that he could not care less about the possibility of the Eagles running their signature play a few times.
“The tush push is the least of my concerns,” Campbell . “I know it’s gonna show up and it’s a good play for them, but we’ve got a lot of other things we’ve got to defend before that.”
Campbell further revealed that he would not be wasting valuable practice time installing a defensive plan against the play.
“You can’t really practice that per se, full speed,” Campbell said. “I’m not going to line our guys up and say we’re going to go 100 miles an hour on tush push eight times today. It’s just more about the technique, how you want to defend it, what you want to do. We’ve got some pretty good dudes that know how to play with leverage.”
The way to defend against the tush push is to not allow the Eagles get into situations where they can run it. No one denies this! It's easier said than done, though.