Dan Orlovsky Burned So Many Calories Crushing Bears Over Handling of Caleb Williams
Sunday cannot come quickly enough for the Chicago Bears because then they'll have an opportunity to change their narrative with a win over the Green Bay Packers. Right now the existing school of thought is that the franchise has screwed up the Caleb Williams era to an astounding degree only nine games in. The Bears dismissed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron earlier in the week, but that's only made them appear in more television segments centered around the whole thing being a mess.
Get Up continued to hammer them again on Thursday morning, where ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky agreed with host Mike Greenberg that this is an utter organizational disaster.
Orlovsky began by asking Adam Schefter if there were, in fact, conversations about actually sitting Williams down while they tried to figure this thing out in favor of backup Tyson Bagent. Upon hearing Schefter confirm that there were conversations like that to some level, Orlovksy covered his eyes and rubbed his temples like a parent trying to get their kids ready for school on an particularly trying morning.
He then rose to his feet and looked to the heavens with his arms outstretched at the prospect of hearing all of this information.
"How about, Chicago, you coach him?" Orlovsky asked rhetorically. "Instead of throwing him to the side and sweeping the problem under the rug. Chicago thinks they're dating Caleb Williams. You're married to him, okay?
"When the going gets tough, the tough get going," he added. "Who's tough in the building? You coach him through this stuff. You go 'we're going to get through this together.'"
It's a very impassioned take from a very animated person who did a lot of blocking around the set. But it's worth pointing out that the Bears did not bench him and that the report in question said it was veterans on the team who brought the idea to management. So Chicago could actually be doing all of the things Orlovsky is imploring them to do, even if someone wrote an article about something that could have happened but didn't.
Saying that everyone needs to take a deep breath is not good content but we may be at that point with the Bears. For all of the handwringing, they are not out of playoff contention and Williams has played all of nine games behind an atrocious offensive line. There's good reason to think that organizationally the franchise will not figure out how to parlay his immense talent into meaningful winning over the next several years, and it's entirely too early to proclaim that the sky has already fallen.