Dan Orlovsky Reveals His Surprising Pick for Most Dangerous Team in NFC
The Los Angeles Rams looked spectacular in their Monday night dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings. It was the type of performance that made everyone remember how good Matthew Stafford can be and how good of a coach Sean McVay has been during his tenure. A lot of people walked away from those 60 minutes thinking that when it's all said and done this will be the team representing the NFC in the Super Bowl.
Dan Orlovsky categorized them as the most dangerous team left in the NFC during his First Take appearance on Thursday, laying out his case:
"Who in the NFC has a coach who's lead their team to a Super Bowl and won it?" Orlovsky asked. "Sean McVay. Who in the NFC has a quarterback that's gone to the Super Bowl and won it? The Rams. What team in the NFC has a quarterback that has had one of the most clutch playoff runs in the history of the NFL? The Rams with Matthew Stafford. In the playoffs with Matthew Stafford, he's 5–1 together with Sean McVay. Five and one."
Orlvosky continued to call Kyren Williams a "walking touchdown" and praised the Rams defense for a marked improvement in 2024 despite the retirement of Aaron Donald.
"I love Philadelphia," he said. "I think they're a fantastic football team. That quarterback and coach [Stafford and McVay] will walk into that building and say 'you've got to come get us.'"
Getting through the NFC would meaning consecutive games on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles and then likely the Detroit Lions—the other most dangerous teams in the conference. It might be worth pointing out that the sole playoff loss McVay and Stafford suffered together was the hands of Detroit last postseason. And the Lions also beat the Rams in overtime back in Week 1.