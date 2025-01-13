SI

Dan Quinn Had a NSFW Message For His Team After Win vs. Bucs

Dan Quinn during the Commanders’ wild card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Washington Commanders just won their first playoff game in nearly two decades, taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20. Overall, it was the team's 13th win of the season which is a total they haven't approached since winning the Super Bowl in 1991.

That's how monumental this Washington team is. They have a rookie quarterback who is playing like a veteran. And they have Bobby Wagner, a veteran who played like a much younger player on Sunday, tying for the team lead in tackles, sacks and QB hits.

Wagner appeared to be the guest of honor as coach Dan Quinn addressed the locker room after the Commanders' hard-fought win. And Quinn did not mince words

"You guys are bad motherf------," said Quinn to a crowd full of excited players making goat noises.

The Commanders will now travel to Detroit to take on the best team in the NFC. if they win that this locker room scene will pale in comparison.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

