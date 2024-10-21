Dan Quinn Provides Jayden Daniels Injury Update Heading Into Commanders-Bears Tilt
There's a chance that Washington Commanders rookie phenom Jayden Daniels will be able to start Sunday in the team's Week 8 clash against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium.
Daniels exited the Commanders' 40–7 win over the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter due to a rib injury. He was ruled out of the game but returned onto the sidelines in sweats in the second half.
"The status for Jayden—we'll put down as week-to-week," Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters Monday. "As you guys know, it's a rib injury. We'll take him through all the steps at practice and assess how he's doing and keep working him through that.
"We're hoping he can play. But we'll also make sure to take every precautionary step and do it smartly for the player and the man. ... It's not going to be something that knocks him out for the long term."
Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has starred for Washington since earning the starting job in training camp. Over seven games, Daniels has thrown for 1,410 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 75.6% of his passes. He also has rushed 66 times for 372 yards and four scores.
Daniels led one offensive drive Sunday against the Panthers, completing both pass attempts and rushing for 50 yards on a possession capped off by a 23-yard field goal from Austin Seibert. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota took the baton from there, throwing for 205 yards and two touchdowns while leading Washington to a 33-point blowout win.
The Commanders (5–2) have won five of their last six games entering their Week 8 clash against No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Bears. Although the veteran Mariota looks capable of running Washington's offense, the Commanders are certainly hoping their rookie quarterback is back under center next week.