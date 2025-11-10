Dan Quinn Takes Over As Commanders Defensive Coordinator Amid Recent Struggles
Commanders coach Dan Quinn announced Monday that he’d be taking over defensive play-calling duties going forward, effectively removing the responsibility from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. amid Washington’s recent struggles.
The Commanders have fallen to 3–7 on the year and the defense has been a major area of weakness all season. They’ve lost five games in a row, surrendering no less than 25 points in each contest.
Following Sunday’s blowout loss to the Lions, one in which Washington surrendered 44 points, Quinn opted to shake things up with his coaching staff. Quinn said that Whitt took the news of the role change “like a pro.”
“When something’s not working, we shift from the question of why isn’t it working to what do we need to do to get it right? Right now, that’ll call for some change. I’ll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails. Joe (Whitt)’s been my right hand man for years and took the news like a pro he is,” Quinn told reporters Monday, via NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
This season, the Commanders’ defense has surrendered an average of 28 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. They’ve struggled against the pass, surrendering the second-most passing yards per game (260.2), as well as against the run, where the team’s 134.4 rushing yards allowed per game ranks 23rd.
We’ll see if Quinn calling shots for the defense will lead to better results, starting on Sunday against the Dolphins.