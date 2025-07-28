Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Both Falling Flat in Colts QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts don't have a quarterback competition, they have a quarterback problem.
Last month, reports suggested free agent signing Daniel Jones had an edge on the returning Anthony Richardson, but it appears that is no longer the case. Reports out of Colts training camp suggest Jones has not played well. One would assume that if Jones had been bad during training camp, Richardson would have surpassed him, but that hasn't happened either. Instead, it appears the Colts are in limbo with two underperforming signal-callers.
According to analysis from The Athletic's James Boyd, Jones has failed to separate himself from Richardson as both quarterbacks have struggled. So far in 11-on-11 drills, Jones is 23-of-41 with one touchdown and an interception. For his part, Richardson is 19-of-43 with two touchdowns and an interception. Richardson reportedly outplayed Jones on Friday, but other than that, both have struggled for the bulk of camp.
After six uneven seasons with the New York Giants, Jones was demoted and cut loose in November of 2024. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings to finish out last season, but the former No. 6 overall pick didn't see any game action. He signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts in March to compete for the starting quarterback job.
The Colts made Richardson the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, banking on his immense physical potential. Unfortunately, he has struggled mightily in his two seasons with the team. He missed most of his rookie season after spraining the AC joint in his shoulder, then looked completely out of place during the 2024 campaign. He has played 15 games during his two seasons and has completed 176 of 348 passes (50.6%) for 2,391 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He carries a career passer rating of 67.8 and has rushed for 635 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Indianapolis is in a rough spot at the quarterback position. If neither guy steps up, they may be spending another high draft pick at the position next April.