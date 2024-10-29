Daniel Jones Furious After Giants' Hilariously Bad Two-Point Conversion Attempt
The New York Giants did something great, then balanced it out by doing something mind-bogglingly awful.
After Tyron Tracy Jr. ripped off a 45-yard touchdown run to cut the Pittsburgh Steelers' lead to 23-15 on Monday night, the Giants attempted to go for two to cut the lead even further. They then broke out the worst two-point conversion play we've seen this season. And quarterback Daniel Jones was furious.
The Giants lined up in the shotgun with a center, one lineman next to him and a tight end offset from him to the right. There was a single receiver out wide to right, and rookie wideout Malik Nabers to the left behind a wall of five blockers in front of him. Already you can tell they were overthinking it.
The ball was snapped and Jones threw it to Nabers who was immediately lit up by a defender. For some reason, none of his blockers realized the play had begun. Jones could be seen yelling as he walked back towards the sideline.
Video is below.
Here's a shot of Jones angry.