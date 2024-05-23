Daniel Jones Shared Honest Feelings About Giants Trying to Draft QB in First Round
The New York Giants contemplated drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, specifically UNC's Drake Maye, but they decided to draft receiver Malik Nabers.
Regardless of the result, current Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones admitted how he truly felt about the team potentially drafting a first-round quarterback. He's been the Giants' main starter since the 2019 season, although he only started in six games last season after tearing his ACL.
“Yeah, I mean, I wasn’t fired up about it,” Jones said, via Yahoo! Sports' Jori Epstein.
Although the draft results worked out in Jones's favor, there's still a possibility that he could not be named the Giants' starter in 2024. Tommy DeVito won three games as the replacement starter last season, sparking a stardom in New York. Drew Lock was picked up by the Giants this offseason, and there's a chance of him taking over the starting role depending on the quarterback competition.