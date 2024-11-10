Daniel Jones States the Obvious on His Performance After Fifth-Straight Giants Loss
At least Daniel Jones is self-aware.
After the New York Giants suffered a 20-17 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany on Sunday, Jones addressed his performance. When asked how he played, the 27-year-old said, "Not good enough."
He is correct.
In the loss, Jones completed 22 of 37 passes for 190 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He did add 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His counterpart, the much-maligned Bryce Young, completed 15 of 25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. So Jones was outdueled by a quarterback who lost his job weeks ago.
Jones has struggled all season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating (79.4) and QBR (46.5) are both dismal.
The loss was the fifth straight the Giants have suffered and sunk them to 2-8 on the season and it's worth asking whether Jones should continue to take snaps for New York.