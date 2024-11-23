Daniel Jones Has One Crucial Preference for His Next Team After Giants Release
After six years with the New York Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones finds himself free to join any team.
The Giants cut Jones on Friday after a mostly unsatisfactory tenure for both parties. Jones has thrown eight touchdowns against seven interceptions in 2024, rendering the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023 an albatross.
With these events in mind, Jones reportedly has a simple criterion for choosing which team he joins next.
"Jones... is expected to have multiple options but likely will prefer to finish this season on a playoff-contending team, where he will be involved in big games, rather than going to a meandering quarterback-needy team not remotely in playoff contention," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote Saturday afternoon.
The Duke product is expected, per Schefter, to formally become a free agent once he clears waivers Monday afternoon.
Over the course of his career with New York, Jones threw 70 touchdowns against 47 interceptions while the Giants went 24-44-1 in his starts.