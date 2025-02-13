Darius Slay Makes Hilarious Observation About New Saints Coach Kellen Moore
Darius Slay can't believe Kellen Moore is an NFL head coach at 36 years old.
Moore was introduced as the new coach of the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, a few days after helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. As the offensive coordinator of the Eagles, Moore had a phenomenal season, one that made him a candidate for several head coaching jobs.
On Thursday, 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "The fact that Kellen Moore got drafted the same year as me & now a head coach makes me feel old. lol."
Slay, who is a starting cornerback on the Eagles and won his first Super Bowl this week, was quick to add his two cents.
The six-time Pro Bowler said, "Bra we was on the same team for 3yrs lol."
That's right, Slay and Moore were teammates on the Lions in 2013 and '14, then the Saints' new head coach was cut shortly before the '15 season started. The Cowboys picked him up and he spent the next three seasons in Dallas before starting his coaching journey.
Moore was the Cowboys' quarterbacks coach in 2018, then took over as offensive coordinator from 2019 through the 2022 season. He was the OC of the Los Angeles Chargers in '23, then joined the Eagles in the same role before the '24 season.
The former Boise State quarterback has had a quick ascent through the coaching ranks, and is still the same age or younger than a lot of players currently playing.