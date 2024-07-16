Davante Adams's Agents Issue Statement About Raiders Trade Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has had his name circulated in some offseason trade rumors of late, prompting his agents to issue a statement in hopes of shutting that chatter down.
Adams is entering his third season with the Raiders, but fans have long speculated about a potential reunion with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.
Adams's agents, Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer, made sure to dispel those rumors in their statement:
"This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk–period," Chapman and Bauer said (via ESPN's Adam Schefter)
The speculation picked up when Boomer Esiason suggested that Adams could be traded in the next month or two on the "Boomer & Gio" WFAN show on Monday. Esiason reported that his sources said that an Adams trade could go down in August or September, if it were to happen.
Esiason also nodded to a segment from the popular docuseries Receiver on Netflix—which features a scene from a game last season during which Adams could be overheard saying he needs to "get out of here" after taking a big hit–as evidence of the 31-year-old's unhappiness.
Since leaving the Green Bay Packers, Adams has caught passes from five different quarterbacks in just two years with the Raiders. The team enters this season with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew as the top two quarterbacks on the roster.
With just a couple of months until the regular season gets underway, Adams's agents made sure to clear the air regarding any trade rumors involving their client.