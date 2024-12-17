Davante Adams Had Comical Line About Aaron Rodgers And His Weird Drone Theories
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a UFO… or it’s just an overthrown Aaron Rodgers pass in the red zone. The New York Jets quarterback has made himself an easy target for ridicule with his oddball conspiracy theories over the years, and he presented one of his latest newfangled notions about drones on a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Rodgers offered a few theories for the ongoing drone mystery happening in New Jersey, speculating that it could be Donald Trump or Woody Johnson flying in their personal aircrafts. Or, it could be aliens.
“I’m thinking about having a Friday night 5-E experience,” Rodgers said last week. “You have a big kind of meditation circle and then you call in the aliens and you use little green lasers to bring them in.”
Rodgers’s longtime friend and current Jets teammate, Davante Adams, doesn’t exactly share his quarterback’s affinity for the supernatural.
Adams was asked how much Rodgers talks about drones in the Jets’ locker room and had a hilarious reply:
“Honestly. I think they're coming to pick him up and take him back home,” Adams told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show.
Rodgers, phone home. The motherland is waiting.