Davante Adams Explains Why He Demanded Trade From Raiders
After three weeks, the Davante Adams trade saga came to its merciful end on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders traded the superstar wideout to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. Adams is finally reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the two former Green Bay Packers have a tall task ahead of them. The Jets are 2-4 and need a strong midseason push to keep playoff hopes alive.
On Wednesday, Adams met with reporters for the first time since the trade went down (not counting his interview-bomb of Rodgers on the Pat McAfee Show). He explained what went wrong in Las Vegas, where he was traded to in 2022 and where he signed a $141 million contract.
"All the fans, everybody who's associated with the Raiders, they see everything," Adams told reporters. "They see 'trade demand' and they think it's like, he wants out, he's quitting on the team. When it's more about just being able to feel like I can... I don't want that helpless feeling when I'm on the field. Not every game is going to be a 100-yard game or 150, 200-yard game.
"But I want to feel like I can impact the game every time I touch the field. Having the confidence that I'll be able to make some plays and change the game, if need be, versus getting out there on the field and feeling like we need too many things to go right in order for me to be successful. And when I say 'me be successful,' I don't mean me going out and having an All-Pro year every time... Sometimes you've got to make it easier and get to a situation that allows you to be yourself."
It is interesting that Adams didn't touch on the team competitiveness side of things, which was a popular theory as to what was driving his trade request. New York isn't exactly in Position A to compete for a championship, but they do have a proven quarterback (unlike the Raiders) and overall boast a much more talented roster. It's easy to assume that's the primary factor.
But it seems Adams's stronger feelings stem from being put in a position to affect the outcome of a game. In his new home he knows, at the bare minimum, that when the Jets need a play Rodgers will look to find him.
Adams is set to make his debut with Gang Green on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.