Davante Adams's First Rams Touchdown Pushed Him Up in NFL History

It was Adams's 104th career touchdown reception.

Rams receiver Davante Adams scored his first touchdown on the team.
Davante Adams scored his first touchdown as a Los Angeles Ram on Sunday against the Titans in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw the veteran receiver a 16-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up 27-16.

Not only was this touchdown monumental for Adams to better introduce him to the Rams fanbase, but Adams subsequently jumped up in the all-time rankings for the most touchdown passes caught in NFL history. This was Adams's 104th touchdown reception, placing him in 10th all-time on the list.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans sits ninth on the list with 105 touchdown receptions, meaning Adams could possibly surpass him sometime this season. They'll be battling against one another this year for that spot. Jerry Rice holds the all-time record with 197 touchdowns in his career.

Adams made his mark on Sunday by leading the Rams offense with 106 yards. This was his 46th game in which he's had at least 100 receiving yards since 2014, the Rams shared.

