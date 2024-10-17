Davante Adams Left One Major Team Off His List of Possible Landing Spots
Davante Adams, who was formally moved from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets earlier this week, left a pretty big-time, wide receiver-needy team off his list of preferred trade destinations.
On Thursday, the All-Pro wideout was a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams and revealed he gave the Las Vegas Raiders a paper with a list of teams he was willing to go to. One team was notably absent.
Adams said the media was correct that teams like the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets were all involved. And he said the Jets were his top choice.
Kay Adams asked if the Chiefs were on his list, and Adams was quick to reply. He said, "Negative ... That was talked about but, I mean it's ... I don't want to say anything crazy but the Chiefs were not on the list."
The Chiefs are a division rival of the Raiders, so maybe there is some hostility there.
In the end, the Raiders sent Adams to the Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. The Jets and their new receiver then agreed to a restructured contract that lowered his salary cap hit for this year. In addition to that, two voidable years were added to his deal that will allow the two sides to work out an extension in the offseason.
Adams was keen to reunite with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he worked with from his rookie year in 2014 through the 2021 season. During that time, Rodgers and Adams became one of the NFL's elite quarterback-receiver duos and Adams became an All-Pro. The duo will attempt to recapture that magic in New York.