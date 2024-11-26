Davante Adams Names Jordan Love's Most Improved Trait Since WR Left Packers
It seems hard to remember now, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams very briefly crossed paths in the early part of this decade.
From 2020 to '21, Love sat on the bench behind Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Meanwhile, Adams produced two of his best seasons—coming within mere yards of averaging 100 per game both years.
In those years, Adams had a close-up of Love's development. On Tuesday, he outlined to FanDuel's Kay Adams what he saw then—and what has changed for the quarterback.
"Just how poised he is. He's like the calmest quarterback in the league," Davante Adams said when asked how Love had grown over the past three years. "You don't see him get frustrated... you just see him real chill, cool, calm, and collected. You see him look at the iPad, go out there and turn it around."
Love has thrown 18 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for Green Bay, which currently occupied the No. 6 seed in the NFC at 8-3.
"It hasn't really seen like (the Packers have) been out of a lot of games," Davante Adams said. "Even when they're down, you see him lead his team back... it's good to watch him and see his growth."