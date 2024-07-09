Davante Adams Responds to Josh Jacobs Joking About WR Returning to Packers
After two seasons playing together for the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs was picked up by Davante Adam's former team, the Green Bay Packers, back in March.
When Jacobs joined the green and yellow, the running back sent a text to Adams with a simple question: "you thinking about coming back."
Adams was asked about this text, and what his response was, when appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams this week. It doesn't sound like he plans on joining his former teammate on his former team any time soon, if at all.
“It was true, he did send that over,” Adams said. “Josh is one of my best friends, man. He’s hilarious, people don’t know how funny he is. It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious because he would like that. I told him you go ahead and hold it down and I’m gonna hold it down over here. I don’t think I’ll be coming back over there.”
Adams noted that of course he could be "shipped off" to the Packers sometime in the future, but it doesn't sound like he will willingly go to Green Bay.