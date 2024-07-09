SI

Davante Adams Responds to Josh Jacobs Joking About WR Returning to Packers

"I told him you go ahead and hold it down and I’m gonna hold it down over here," Adams said.

Madison Williams

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates the victory against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.
Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates the victory against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After two seasons playing together for the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs was picked up by Davante Adam's former team, the Green Bay Packers, back in March.

When Jacobs joined the green and yellow, the running back sent a text to Adams with a simple question: "you thinking about coming back."

Adams was asked about this text, and what his response was, when appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams this week. It doesn't sound like he plans on joining his former teammate on his former team any time soon, if at all.

“It was true, he did send that over,” Adams said. “Josh is one of my best friends, man. He’s hilarious, people don’t know how funny he is. It was definitely a joke, but it was one of those jokes where he was serious because he would like that. I told him you go ahead and hold it down and I’m gonna hold it down over here. I don’t think I’ll be coming back over there.”

Adams noted that of course he could be "shipped off" to the Packers sometime in the future, but it doesn't sound like he will willingly go to Green Bay.

Published
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL