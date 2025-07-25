Davante Adams Reflects on Reuniting With Aaron Rodgers on Jets Last Season
Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers, one of the NFL's most prolific quarterback-receiver duos over the past decade, went their separate ways once again this past offseason. After Adams was traded to the Jets midseason last year to team up with Rodgers again, the two were released by the Jets' new regime during the offseason.
Following their releases, Adams ended up quickly signing with the Rams, while Rodgers eventually signed with the Steelers in June.
"I'm happy for him," Adams said of Rodgers to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. "We both got to try it again together, we gave that another shot. That stone wasn't left unturned. We did what he had to do, which obviously didn't work. Just like for me, I wish him nothing but luck and I know he's going to go out there and ball out too."
With Rodgers saying in June that he is "pretty sure" 2025 will be his final NFL season, he likely will not get to team up Adams in the NFL again. After spending eight and a half seasons of their careers together on the Packers and Jets, they have a turned to a new page.
Adams has joined forces with offensive mastermind Sean McVay, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford, and receiver Puka Nacua, who are looking to win another Super Bowl with Stafford before he eventually retires.
Meanwhile, Rodgers has teamed up with D.K. Metcalf as new members of the Steelers, and their connection to start training camp already has Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin grinning from ear to ear.