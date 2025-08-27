Dave Canales Explained How Bryce Young Factored Into Decision to Trade Adam Thielen
The Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Vikings on Wednesday, and now we may know why.
During a press conference following the trade, Carolina coach Dave Canales explained that quarterback Bryce Young's development had a lot to do with the decision to move the team's leading returning receiver.
"I just feel confident about Bryce's leadership, and I keep coming back to that," Canales said. "It really is Bryce bringing guys together and making different attributes of our skill players... come alive."
Canales explained that the Panthers are aware what Thielen could have brought to the team and will be missed, but there's excitement for the players taking his spot.
With Thielen gone, Carolina will rely heavily on rookie Tetairoa McMillan and fellow receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker to help Young.
Carolina made Young the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he has struggled in his two seasons in the league. That said, he began to show promise after regaining his starting job following a benching last season. The franchise appears to have a lot of faith in him moving forward.
Adam Thielen Returns to the Vikings
The 35-year-old Thielen spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Vikings and was a two-time Pro Bowler. During his time in Minnesota, he racked up 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns. He was released in March of 2023 as a salary cap casualty and signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers shortly after.
Thielen led Carolina in receiving yards during both of his seasons with the team. In 27 games over two seasons, he had 151 catches for 1,629 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Vikings sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, and a 2027 fifth-rounder.