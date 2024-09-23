Dave Canales Had Somber Postgame Quote After Andy Dalton Steered Panthers' First Win
The Carolina Panthers secured their first win of the season following the team's decision to bench Bryce Young in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
With Dalton under center, the Panthers dismantled the Las Vegas Raiders, 36–22. Carolina scored more points during Sunday's first half than they had in total throughout the first two weeks of the season.
After the game, coach Dave Canales didn't seem as chipper as most of the players, and he explained the reason for his lack of pep in his postgame comments.
"I'm smiling inside. I'm absolutely beat, this has been an amazing week. But again, just a really heavy week, just with all the factors," said Canales.
"Just getting back to work and continue to push to establish our culture and our process. I'm thrilled. I am so joyful," he added with a laugh and a smile.
Canales's move to bench Young was his first major decision as head coach of the team. It may have been the right one, given Sunday's result.
Dalton was outstanding in his first start since Week 3 of the 2023 season, almost exactly one year from Sunday. He completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and was only sacked twice. Through two starts this year, Young had not thrown a single touchdown and had been picked off three times.
While the team soaks in its first taste of victory in 2024, and its first since December of last year, Canales made clear that the win did not come without some difficulty, namely his decision to demote Young amid the quarterback's early struggles.