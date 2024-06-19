SI

Free Agent OT David Bakhtiari Says He Has Multiple Years Left After Injury Recovery

Patrick Andres

Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. / Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

In the late 2010s, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was one of the most feared offensive linemen in the NFL. He made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, helping quarterback Aaron Rodgers author a statistical renaissance that culminated in an MVP season in 2020.

In recent years, however, injuries have began to take their toll on the Colorado product. Injuries limited him to one game in both 2021 and 2023, and the Packers cut him on March 11.

Now, Bakhtiari believes he's on the comeback trail—and expressed as much to ESPN's Adam Schefter in a recent interview.

"My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what," Bakhtiari said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that's not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years."

When asked whether he had a specific destination in mind for 2024, Bakhtiari was simultaneously elusive and adamant.

"I want to play with the next Super Bowl MVP," Bakhtiari said. "So wherever the hell that's gonna be, I better be with him."

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/NFL