Free Agent OT David Bakhtiari Says He Has Multiple Years Left After Injury Recovery
In the late 2010s, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was one of the most feared offensive linemen in the NFL. He made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, helping quarterback Aaron Rodgers author a statistical renaissance that culminated in an MVP season in 2020.
In recent years, however, injuries have began to take their toll on the Colorado product. Injuries limited him to one game in both 2021 and 2023, and the Packers cut him on March 11.
Now, Bakhtiari believes he's on the comeback trail—and expressed as much to ESPN's Adam Schefter in a recent interview.
"My goal right now is just to make sure that I not only fully recover but I can withstand and play the game that I want to play but also play and be there for a team no matter what," Bakhtiari said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "I am your cornerstone guy. Someone that's not only going to play in September but in December and into February and obviously hopefully for another couple of years."
When asked whether he had a specific destination in mind for 2024, Bakhtiari was simultaneously elusive and adamant.
"I want to play with the next Super Bowl MVP," Bakhtiari said. "So wherever the hell that's gonna be, I better be with him."