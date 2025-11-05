SI

Why David Njoku Was Super Hyped That Browns Didn't Trade Him

“I’m not going nowhere,” Njoku told reporters on Wednesday.

Madison Williams

Browns tight end David Njoku was fired up to remain in Cleveland past the trade deadline.
Ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, the Browns made just one trade this week by sending defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Bears. One of the players people thought Cleveland would trade, though, was tight end David Njoku.

The veteran offensive star is playing on the last year of his contract in Cleveland. He could’ve been a great new target for any offensive looking for an experienced tight end. But, Njoku really didn’t want to leave the Browns. He made that much clear when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Njoku was extremely fired up, and delivered a not-safe-for-work message, to remain in Cleveland despite all the rumors.

“I’m in Cleveland, baby. I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t f---ing leaving,” “I’m not leaving, ever. ... Jesus Christ, no [I don't want to leave]. ... I’m so happy, man, I don’t know how to explain it. I’m so happy.”

In this conversation, Njoku said he can’t say if extension talks have begun between him and the Browns. But, based on his passion, there’s a good chance he’ll remain in Cleveland past this season. It’s hard to find players who would be this excited about playing for a team that’s just 2-6 and is struggling offensively all over the board this season.

Through seven games, Njoku has caught 27 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

