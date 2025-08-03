SI

Deebo Samuel Had the Most Awkward End to Live Interview on NFL Network

This was a weird moment for Deebo Samuel.
Deebo Samuel is preparing for his first season with the Washington Commanders and hopefully things go smoother for him on the field than things went for him during a live interview on NFL Network on Saturday.

The wide receiver took a few minutes to talk about training camp and the upcoming season and then at the end of the discussion things took an awkward turn with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo revealing a possible injury while trying to say goodbye.

"Usually I give a guy a handshake when a guy leaves but I tried to shake your hand on the way in and you said ‘no, no, no, no I jammed my finger today. I jammed my finger.’ Was I not supposed to say that? Alright, edit that part out. Strike that. That didn’t happen. I’ll give him a left-handed fist bump?"

 Samuel didn't seem to love that:

Yeah, that didn't look like a good time for anyone involved.

Samuel is hoping to have a bounce-back year for a Commanders team that played in the NFC championship game last season. Hopefully his finger won't get slow him down at all.

