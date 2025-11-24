SI

Deion Sanders’s Grateful Message After Son Shedeur Was Named Starter for Next Browns Game

Liam McKeone

Deion Sanders couldn’t be happier about his son’s success in the NFL.
Deion Sanders couldn’t be happier about his son’s success in the NFL. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders was finally called upon to start for the Browns last week, and nobody was happier about it than his father, Deion.

Despite some questions as to whether the elder Sanders would be able to make it to Las Vegas to watch his son’s debut, Deion was indeed in the stands for Sunday’s matchup between the Browns and Raiders. Shedeur was forced into the starting job after the incumbent Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion in Week 11. Deion was watching at Allegiant Stadium as Shedeur earned his first win as starter while playing passably well for a rookie; Sanders threw for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Cleveland beat Las Vegas, 24-10.

He didn’t set the world on fire but Sanders played well enough to secure the win and that’s all that really matters in the NFL. To that point, on Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Sanders earned the starting nod again for Week 13. Gabriel is out of concussion protocol but will remain the backup, and Sanders has officially earned his shot at winning the top spot on the depth chart permanently, beginning with the team’s next game against the 49ers.

Shortly before the news broke Deion appeared to react to his son’s accomplishment with a grateful message posted to social media.

“JESUS JESUS JESUS! Thank u Thank u Thank u. Regardless of how it looks I know what it is. #CoachPrime #DAD,” Sanders tweeted from his X account.

Regardless of how it goes from here, Sanders earning this opportunity is a huge accomplishment. Getting to the NFL is hard enough. Getting an opportunity to start is even more difficult. Getting that opportunity at quarterback, the most coveted spot position in sports? Deion’s gratitude to see the moment is deserved.

Now comes the hardest part—keeping the gig. With Gabriel looming on the depth chart Sanders won’t have much room for error. He will face a significantly tougher opponent than the Raiders in his next matchup; San Francisco is 7-4 entering Monday night and has its sights set on the postseason. How the young Sanders fares against a playoff-caliber defense will be a lot more informative than the Raiders’ leaky unit.

A big week for the Sanders family.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL