DeMeco Ryans Provides Update on C.J. Stroud’s Concussion From Sunday’s Loss

The Texans quarterback left the game in the second quarter after suffering a concussion.

Madison Williams

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in concussion protocol.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud left Sunday’s 18-15 loss to the Broncos early to enter concussion protocol, and as of Monday afternoon, he remains in the protocol, Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters.

“I spoke to him last night, he’s feeling a little bit better,” Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses throughout the week.” 

Stroud will need to clear the five-step concussion protocol this week in order to have a chance at playing in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars on Sunday. Otherwise, backup Davis Mills could fill in at QB1. If that happens, Ryans didn’t sound too concerned about his backup performing well.

“I expect [Mills] to go out and do his best,” Ryans said. “Just play the offense the proper way and make great decisions with the football.”

Stroud left Sunday’s game in the second quarter after he attempted to slide to make a play while Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine hit him pretty hard. The quarterback had to be helped off the field to head to the medical tent.

Through eight games, in which Houston’s gone 3-5, Stroud threw for 1,623 yards with 11 touchdowns to only five interceptions.

